To ensure he'd be able to play in Buffalo's monumental Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs at Arrowhead, All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer went the extra mile. Literally.

Despite being cleared to return to game action after missing time due to a rib injury he suffered in Week 4 against Baltimore, Poyer was not medically cleared to fly due to the injury. As ESPN notes, doctors were not comfortable with the air pressure that comes with flying as Poyer's injury heals, which required him to make alternative travel plans.

So, the Bills arranged for Poyer and his family to travel in a van, which drove 15 hours to and from Kansas City to play in the game. For those wondering at home, that's nearly 1,000 miles one way and a trip that travels through five states. He arrived on time and was able to play 100% of the defensive snaps in the Bills' 24-20 win to move to 5-1 on the season. He also had four tackles in the win.

"You want to go into a season, you want to go throughout the year, without any bumps and bruises, but that's going to happen," Poyer told reporters last week, via ESPN. "Just fighting through 'em, and luckily, we've got a great team of trainers here that allow me to get back on the field and perform at my best."

Poyer is reportedly expected to be cleared to fly soon, so this may have been the only trip he'll have to jump in a van instead of a plane this season. It also helps that Buffalo is now on the bye Week 7, which gives Poyer even more time to recuperate. Buffalo's next road game isn't until Week 9 when they travel to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets on Nov. 6.