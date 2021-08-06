The Buffalo Bills have locked down their franchise quarterback for the future. On Friday, the team announced that they had agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension with Josh Allen, which runs through the 2028 season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the new deal is worth $258 million and includes $150 million guaranteed.

The Bills originally selected Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. The 25-year-old is coming off of a career season in which he threw for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Bills to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game. The big-armed signal-caller has improved in each of his three seasons, and has done enough to prove he is the kind of leader that can take this franchise to new heights.

