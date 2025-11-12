Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield will face off this Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As they get ready for the competition on the field, the two are having some friendly banter off of it.

When asked about his friendship with Allen, Mayfield poked fun at his Week 11 opponent and peer from the NFL's 2018 draft class.

Mayfield, who is known for his quips and one-liners, said, matter-of-factly, "I have to walkie-talkie to him because he's so damn tall, so I can't really have a face-to-face conversation with him. But you know in Buffalo, it's cold, it's rainy. Even though he's 6-10, his hands are small, so he better wear his gloves."

In case it wasn't obvious, Allen isn't actually 6'10", but he does stand at 6'5" compared to Mayfield's height of 6'1". The exaggeration for comedic effect certainly worked. Allen's hand size was listed at just over 10 inches while Mayfield measured 9¼ inches at the combine.

Mayfield may have been slightly off on his measurements, but he did have one set of facts correct -- it will be cold in Buffalo this weekend. The projected temperature range is between 32-42 with a 30% chance of rain, via weather.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

A reporter at Allen's press conference later in the day informed the reigning NFL MVP of Mayfield's comments. Allen was quick to offer a retort, offering a quip about Mayfield's golfing accessory.

"Baker wears two gloves golfing," Allen said. "So, he's that type of guy. I love the guy, he's awesome."

The Bills are the favorite to win on Sunday at -5.5, with the over/under set at 48.5, according to DraftKings.

Both the Bills and Bucs are sitting at 6-3 with Buffalo in second place in the AFC East while Tampa Bay is in first place in the NFC South. And both teams are also coming off losses. The Bills lost a stunner to the beleaguered Miami Dolphins while the Buccaneers were defeated by the ascending New England Patriots.

Allen and Mayfield have had solid seasons thus far. Allen has a 70.3 completion percentage, 2,139 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions, 311 rushing yards on 59 attempts, and seven touchdowns on the ground. Mayfield has a 64.1 completion percentage and has thrown for 2,192 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 158 yards on the ground on 22 attempts.

These two quarterbacks got their start together, as both were drafted in the Class of 2018. Mayfield was the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, while Allen was selected by the Bills at No. 7 overall.