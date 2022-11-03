The Buffalo Bills got involved in what was a record-breaking NFL trade deadline this week, acquiring Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines for a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick and running back Zack Moss.

Buffalo was apparently in the market for a legitimate receiving back, and Hines fits the bill. The fifth-year weapon has recorded 224 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in seven games played this year, and he possesses the kind of speed that stands out on the playing field. In fact, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has already seen it in practice.

"One play, me and (Stefon Diggs) looked at each other like, 'Holy crap, this guy is fast,'" Allen said of Hines on Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. "He's smart, he's already learning some of the plays, and our system is not easy to learn. There's still a lot of work there, but as far as what he can give this offense, it's fun to have a piece like that."

Hines joins what is statistically the No. 1 offense in the NFL, as the Bills average a league-leading 430.6 yards of total offense per game. The Bills also have the top-ranked passing offense, as Allen averages 314 passing yards per game.

This change of scenery could jump-start Hines' play as well. Colts head coach Frank Reich urged fantasy football owners to draft Hines before the start of the 2022 season, but he is averaging just 32 scrimmage yards per game. Hines' best season came back in 2020, when he recorded 862 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns.

"The skillset is what you've seen," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, via SI.com. "We've played against him a few times in '20 and again in '21. Had respect for what he was able to do on the field. You hear a lot about him just in terms of the person that he is ... how smart he is and then the way he plays the game. ... He's a little bit of a challenge."

Hines could be set to make his Bills debut this Sunday when Buffalo travels to take on the rival New York Jets.