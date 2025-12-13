Josh Allen doesn't need any help on the football field, but he will soon have the added benefit of "dad strength." On Friday, Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld announced that they were expecting their first child.

In a video posted to social media by Steinfeld, the actress displays her baby bump as the couple holds hands in front of a tiny snowman. Allen and Steinfeld got married last May in California after a six-month engagement.

This announcement only adds to what has already been a full year for Allen. In February, Allen was named the 2024 NFL MVP. One month later, he signed a massive $330 million contract, which includes $250 million guaranteed.

Allen will try to keep building on his memorable year this weekend as the Bills go on the road to face the New England Patriots in what could be a playoff preview. Buffalo will try to keep its hopes of winning the AFC East intact as New England seals a division title with a victory.

Either way, the Bills are likely head to the playoffs once again, and Allen will be tasked with delivering a Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. With the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals all out of the postseason at the moment, the AFC is as wide open as it's been in a long time.

It may be hard to top the year he's having right now, but if Allen can get his first Super Bowl, that would be a decent start to 2026.