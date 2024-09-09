The Buffalo Bills and their fans can take a collective sigh of relief, as it is good news for quarterback Josh Allen, who is dealing with a hand injury suffered during their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Allen has been cleared to practice and will play Thursday against the Miami Dolphins.

With a short week, there were concerns that Allen wouldn't have time to get healthy enough to play before their Week 2 matchup.

Allen injured his hand halfway through the fourth quarter of the team's 34–28 win. He landed on his non-throwing hand while diving over Budda Baker, as Justin Jones tried to stop the Bills QB from getting into the end zone. Allen remained in the game, but the hand was taped.

He gave positive news about the injury after the game, saying he was "fine," and that news is confirmed by his head coach. Allen then clarified that he was waiting for additional test before they can make a final call on his hand.

"Again, we'll find out -- I'm not quite sure," Allen said, via ESPN. "I'm not a doctor. But just kind of landed on it, I guess."

He explained the injury and his two rushing touchdowns, joking that the move is not something he can continue to do, if he wants to remain healthy.

"The first rushing touchdown, I kind of lowered the shoulder, knowing that was a corner," Allen said. "Second time, I knew it was Budda, and Budda's a good player and he'll lay the boom on you, so I decided to go up and over, but probably can't make a living doing that, but here we are."

Allen finished 18 of 23 for 232 yards, two passing touchdowns and two touchdowns on the ground.