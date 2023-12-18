Normally a Buffalo Bills victory coincides with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stuffing the stat sheet. However, that wasn't really the case in the Bills' 31-10 mauling of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Allen completed just 7 of his 15 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, as well as running for 24 yards and a score.

Buffalo's superstar on Sunday was Allen's backfield mate, running back James Cook. The second-year, second-round pick totaled a career-high 179 rushing yards on 25 carries with a touchdown, a 24-yarder. That comes out to a 7.2 yards per carry average. Cook also tallied 42 yards receiving on two catches, including an 18-yard receiving score in the second quarter. That performance makes Cook the first Bills player with 200+ scrimmage yards (221), one or more rushing touchdown and one or more receiving touchdowns in a game since Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas did so back in the 1991 season.

That gap in performance between the quarterback and running back led Allen to joke that he felt like a slacker in the blowout victory.



"I felt like the kid that didn't do anything in the class project and got an A," Allen said postgame, via Fox Sports.

Despite Allen feeling that way, he did make NFL history in Week 15. He notched his 10th game of the season with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, breaking a tie with Kyler Murray's 2020 season for the most such game in a year in NFL history.