With the NFL MVP race in full swing, Josh Allen made a strong argument on Sunday night that he should probably be the front-runner for the award.

During Buffalo's 35-10 win over San Francisco, Allen made NFL history. Let's take a look at a few of the rare feats that the Bills quarterback pulled off in the game:

1. Allen to Allen. The Bills quarterback threw a TD pass to HIMSELF, becoming just the fifth player in NFL history to pull off that feat. Allen actually threw the pass to Amari Cooper, who then pitched it back to Allen, who ended up scoring a touchdown. Due to NFL scoring rules, Allen gets credit for a touchdown pass and a touchdown catch on the play. He also finished the game with ZERO receptions for seven yards.

2. Josh Allen hits the trifecta. Thanks in large part to the play above, Allen did something that no quarterback had done over the past 54 years. In the win over San Francisco, Allen became the first QB since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to have a passing TD, receiving TD and rushing TD in the same game.

3. Allen becomes first QB in 81 years to pull off rare feat. With his spectacular game, Allen became just the second player in NFL history to record at least two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown in the same game, joining Tony Canadeo, who did it in 1943.

Let's check out 11 more of the wildest stats from Week 13 (via CBS Sports research, unless noted):

Bills pull off Super feat. After beating the Chiefs in Week 11, the Bills went on a bye before returning to beat the 49ers in Week 13. That makes the Bills just the fourth team in NFL history to beat both Super Bowl teams from the previous season in consecutive games. They join the 1982 Chargers, 1985 Lions and 2016 Falcons. One-score wonders. Heading into "Monday Night Football,'' there have been 12 games decided by one score, which is tied for the most in a single week in NFL history. If the Broncos and Browns play a one-score game tonight, then Week 13 will officially make history. The standard is the standard. The Steelers win over the Bengals clinched a winning season in Pittsburgh for the 21st year in a row, which ties the Cowboys (1965-85) for the longest streak in NFL history. Mike Tomlin has also now gone 18 straight seasons without a losing record to start his career, which is an NFL record. Thick-six record. With a 92-yard pick-six against the Jets, Leonard Williams set the NFL record for longest pick-six by a player who weighs at least 300 pounds. Williams also racked up two sacks. The sack became an official stat in 1982 and Williams became the first player in that span to have multiple sacks, a pick-six and a blocked kick in the same game. Aaron Rodgers finally blows a big lead at home. Going into Sunday, Rodgers had never lost a true home game where his team led by at least 14 points at any point. Over the course of his career, Rodgers had gone 75-0 in that situation at Lambeau Field and MetLife, but the streak is now over after Seattle came back from a 21-7 deficit to win 26-21 on Sunday. Jets hit rock bottom. By losing to the Seahawks, that means the Jets have now lost twice this season to quarterbacks that they drafted (Geno Smith and Sam Darnold). That's the first time that's happened to a team in 26 years (1998 Chargers). Bengals losses are reaching historical levels. The Bengals scored 38 points on Sunday and STILL lost. NFL teams are now 22-2 this season when scoring at least 38 points in a game and that breaks down like this: The Bengals are 1-2, every other team combined is 21-0. The Bengals are just the fifth team in NFL history to lose multiple games in a season where they scored 38 points or more, joining the 1962 Broncos, 1966 Giants, 1983 Chiefs and 2018 Chiefs. We broke down just how historically bad things have been for the Bengals and you can check that out here Joe Burrow joins unfortunate club. The Bengals QB threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns and has now thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in three straight games. He's now just the second QB to hit those numbers in three straight games and go 0-3 during that span, joining Andrew Luck. Trey McBride makes history. After catching 12 passes in Week 12, McBride followed that up with 13 receptions in Week 13, which makes him the first tight end in NFL history to record at least 12 receptions in consecutive games. Commanders pick up rare December home win. Washington's win over the Titans marked the first time in SEVEN YEARS that the Commanders won a December game at home. The last time it happened came all the way back in 2017 when they went 2-0 at home in December. Since then, the Commanders had lost 10 straight before ending the streak with their 42-19 win on Sunday. In command. With three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown against the Titans, Jayden Daniels became just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to have multiple touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in consecutive games, joining Charlie Conerly (1948) and Kent Nix (1967).

