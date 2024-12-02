Josh Allen isn't one to quit on a play. That was rarely clearer than on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers, when the Buffalo Bills quarterback managed to throw and catch a touchdown on the same play. Firing a short third-quarter pass to Amari Cooper in the red zone, Allen proceeded to race up for a lateral from Cooper, then dive into the end zone for one of the most unlikely touchdowns of the 2024 NFL season.

Facing a first-and-goal from the 49ers' 9-yard line, already up 21-3 on San Francisco, Allen initially hit Cooper in the flat, and the wide receiver appeared to be stuffed for a loss of 2 yards. While drifting backward, all but wrapped up by a pair of 49ers defenders, Cooper then pitched the ball back to Allen, who came up behind him and quickly shook off a would-be tackler before diving over the pylon.

Allen was credited with the touchdown throw and touchdown reception, along with 7 yards receiving, despite the actual catch being credited to Cooper. He became the first quarterback to score on his own throw since Marcus Mariota did it for the Tennessee Titans during the 2017 playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking of the Chiefs, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's perhaps the best-known at his position for acrobatic passing attempts, chimed in on social media immediately after Allen's highlight-reel score to offer his endorsement: "That was lit!" he posted on X.