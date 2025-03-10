Last August, Josh Allen exuded confidence when asked about his contract after so many other top-tier quarterbacks had surpassed his salary. Allen said then that his time would inevitably come when it came to getting a new contract extension, and that's exactly what happened on Sunday after he and the Bills came to terms on a record-setting deal.

Allen and the Bills agreed to a six-year extension that will keep the superstar in Buffalo through the 2030 season, the team announced Sunday. Allen is receiving a $330 million contract that includes a record $250 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. The deal makes Allen the league's highest-paid player.

While Allen still had four years and about $140 million left on his current contract, the Bills clearly thought that this was the time to reward the reigning league MVP.

Allen, 28, won his first league MVP after leading the Bills to a 13-4 regular season record and a fifth consecutive AFC East title. Allen then led Buffalo to playoff wins over the Broncos and Ravens before the Bills fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Allen is the only quarterback in NFL history with multiple seasons with at least 25 touchdown passes and 12 touchdown runs. Last year, he broke Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas' franchise record for career touchdown runs. His 195 career touchdown passes is second in franchise history behind Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

While he's only played seven seasons, Allen is already in the conversation among the greatest players in Bills history. He can further etch his name in Bills lore if he can lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl win.