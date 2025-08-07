Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is without his top running back -- on the field, at least -- as the Bills prepare for the 2025 season. James Cook is in the midst of a hold-in while angling for a new deal with Buffalo.

Essentially, he's around the team and attending meetings, but he's not going through drills and other work during training camp. Naturally, Allen is hoping that things get worked out soon.

"James is who he is," Allen said while speaking with reporters Thursday. "He's one of the best running backs in the league. It would be crazy not to say we want him out there. We desperately want him out there with us and hopefully something can get done."

Allen also understands why Cook, who is in the last year of a rookie contract worth a total of $5.8 million, is engaging in an increasingly popular negotiation tactic. Cook is fresh off of consecutive Pro Bowl seasons and in 2024 he led the NFL with 16 touchdowns rushing.

"At the end of the day, there is this huge business piece to this game," Allen said. "It's the hardest part. A lot of people don't understand it… This is generational stuff. It's wealth for you and your family. It's not a small chunk of change.

"He's making sure that he's healthy and still going through the mental reps. He's still doing that. He's a pro and he knows what he's doing."

Cook entered the NFL out of Georgia as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played a reserve role as a rookie before emerging as a consistent starter in 2023, when he logged a career high 1,122 yards rushing on 237 carries.

Cook has has back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and has also produced 703 yards and six touchdowns receiving over the past two seasons.