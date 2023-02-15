The NFL world is currently looking up at the Kansas City Chiefs and, more specifically, Patrick Mahomes in the wake of the quarterback winning his second Super Bowl title. Even with the league oozing with top-tier talent at the quarterback position, Mahomes -- fresh off league MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors -- stands noticeably above the rest. And he's getting admiration from those he's slayed en route to crafting his already Hall of Fame-worthy résumé.

"You look at him statistically and what he's been able to do in his first four, five, six years in this league, you know, it's kind of unmatched by anybody," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" of Mahomes, via NFL.com. "They're the mantra of what you want to be and how you need to do it. Because, again they're just constantly in the AFC Championship Game; he's been in three Super Bowls now. Gotta find ways, it's a copycat league, you gotta find ways to be like them."

Allen has felt the wrath of Mahomes' talent firsthand as the Bills were eliminated in the playoffs by the Chiefs both in 2020 and 2021. This year, however, there was no rematch between these two AFC quarterbacks after Cincinnati was able to eliminate Buffalo with a convincing 27-10 win in the divisional round. As Allen and the Bills go back to the drawing board to craft a better team in 2023, the clear measuring stick to compare themselves against is Kansas City.

"To be the best, you've got to beat the best," Allen said of Mahomes's club. "We didn't get that opportunity this year in the playoffs. Or we didn't take advantage of our opportunities, I guess you could say."

To Allen's credit, he has turned himself into an MVP-caliber quarterback and has helped send Buffalo to the postseason in each of the past four seasons. However, both Allen and the Bills have yet to get over the hump like the Chiefs have over these last few seasons and are still vying for a Super Bowl title, something that Mahomes has now enjoyed twice in his career to the chagrin of the rest of the league.