Bills' Kyle Williams to retire after Week 17 game vs. Dolphins, wrapping up 13-year career
The defensive tackle is a beloved player on the Bills defense
Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams came back for one more season this year, and he announced on Friday that after Sunday's game he's hanging up the cleats for good. Williams was a longtime captain for the Bills, and he's been recognized as the heart and soul of the Bills defense throughout the 2000s.
Williams has seen plenty of players pass through the Bills defensive line; he's played there for 13 years. He's played at least 15 games in each of the past three seasons, and at least 14 games in 11 of his 13 seasons. In that span, he's notched 607 tackles and 48.5 sacks, including 10.5 sacks in 2013.
Williams is a five-time Pro Bowler who finally saw the Bills make the playoffs last season. He released a statement on Friday about his retirement.
The Bills' game against the Dolphins on Sunday will be at home, so a meaningless game suddenly means a little. There's no question the Bills will want to give Williams a win to send him off. If nothing else, it will undoubtedly be an emotional game.
