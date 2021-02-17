Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt said on Wednesday that "free agency is wild," and he's not wrong. Several reports have surfaced over the past week about the teams he's interested in and where he would fit best, and just hours after Watt took to Twitter to give his thoughts on free agency, yet another interesting development was reported. According to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin, the Buffalo Bills have inquired about Watt, and the interest is "definitely mutual."

The Bills were one of the teams named by ESPN's Ed Werder when he reported last week that approximately a dozen teams had shown interest in Watt since the Texans released him. The Bills are coming off of an impressive 13-3 season which ended in the AFC Championship Game. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs became a dynamic duo that was almost unstoppable on offense, and the defense improved as the year went on as well. Buffalo also employs a scheme that features four down linemen, which could be something attractive to Watt.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered to be a favorite to land Watt since he has that connection to brothers T.J. Watt and Derek Watt, but there is another team that is reportedly ahead of them -- and actually a rival of the Steelers! On Tuesday, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that Watt is "seriously considering" the Cleveland Browns because they have what he wants in terms of being a contender, having available cash, a strong supportive staff and recent on-field success that proves the franchise is moving in the right direction.

Watt has plenty of suitors on the open market, so it could come down to the potential contract and how money is structured. Either way, Watt is interested in contenders who have fostered a favorable culture, and the Bills sure fit the bill.