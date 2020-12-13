Bills owner Kim Pegula is among those leading the charge for Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to merit strong consideration for heading coaching vacancies this season.

Frazier, who had a three-year stint as the Vikings head coach previously, has been lauded for his work on and off the field in Buffalo and also has avid backing from influential figures in the NFL league office as well as men like former Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, who often acts as a formal and/or informal consultant for owners looking for advice on a head coach. Frazier, 61, is beloved by players, has an endearing demeanor and has Super Bowl rings from his time playing for the Bears as well as from his time as an assistant head coach on Dungy's staff in Indianapolis.

Frazier spent two years as the Bucs defensive coordinator before going to Baltimore in 2016 to coach the secondary and has been with the Bills since 2017 as their assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. He had a vital role in helping turn that organization around and has played was a crucial element in running what quickly became one of the league's best defenses for head coach Sean McDermott.

Frazier's wealth of experience would enable him to put together a quality staff, and the support from the Pegulas could not be more effusive, league sources said. They have made it a priority to make other owners aware of Frazier's pivotal role in their organization and their belief that he would be a highly successful head coach if given the opportunity again. Frazier took over the Vikings at a time when the roster was slipping and they were in the aftermath of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre moving on. The Bills are in first place in the AFC East and well-positioned to go back to the playoffs, which should also shine a light on Frazier's accomplishments.

It is not very common for owners to campaign for individuals on their staff to receive greater head coaching opportunities and some in the league have likened the work Kim Pegula has done on Frazier's behalf to what Chiefs coach Andy Reid has done to advocate for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to land a head coaching job.