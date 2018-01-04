Bills' LeSean McCoy won't make promises, but says injury isn't as bad as he thought

It's not unfair to say the Bills' playoff hopes come down to how LeSean McCoy's ankle injury heals in the next few days. McCoy, who suffered the injury during the team's Week 17 win over the Dolphins, is the Bills' best offensive weapon. Without him, the Bills will be challenged to upset a Jaguars team that is favored by nine points as of Thursday afternoon.

So consider it good news then that McCoy told reporters on Thursday that his injury isn't as bad as he initially thought it was and that he's out of his walking boot.

"The good thing is that it wasn't as bad as I thought," he said, via ABC 7 WKBW in Buffalo. We've just been treating it after I got back from the game. It's been feeling a lot better. I'm out of the boot and I can walk around without any pain, so that's a plus."

With that being said, McCoy isn't ready to guarantee that he's ready to play.

"We'll see. We'll see. I don't want to make any promises," he said. "A lot of my teammates ask me the same questions, and I don't want to lie to them. People that know me know that I want to be out there. But I've been in a situation like this before, here, and I played on a bad ankle, foot, actually it was a hamstring -- and I didn't do well at all. It kind of hurt us, and I don't want to be in that same situation."

For McCoy, his effectiveness will likely come down to his ability to cut without feeling pain. But even if he isn't 100 percent, he'll try to get out onto the field.

"I just want to be able to cut well enough to where I don't have a lot of pain when I'm cutting," he said. "I just want to be close to the best … as far as just 100-percent as I can get. But the type of game like this, man, you've got to lay it on the line. If you can't get 100 percent, as long as I'm out there and I can run effective enough, I'll do it. So, we'll just see."

McCoy, who totaled 1,586 yards (the fourth-most in football) and eight touchdowns from scrimmage during the regular season, does have a history of playing well after appearing on the injury report. According to NFL Research, "he was the most productive 'injured' offensive player" this season, averaging 108.3 yards per game when he was listed on the injury report.

He'll be needed against a Jaguars defense that finished the regular season second in yards allowed, second in points allowed, and first in DVOA. The two teams won't meet in Jacksonville until 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, which will give McCoy the maximum amount of time to get healthy.