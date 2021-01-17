Timing is everything. That said, it's no surprise Leslie Frazier is the talk of the town right now, after his Buffalo Bills shut down the prolific Baltimore Ravens offense in the AFC Divisional Round to punch their ticket to their first AFC title game since 1993. Frazier, the team's defensive coordinator, orchestrated a masterful dismantling of reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson as both a runner and a passer en route to a 17-3 victory, and the Houston Texans would like a word with the 61-year-old because of it -- via CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora -- along with a myriad of other variables working in his favor.

Frazier joins a growing list of potential candidates to take over after the firing of Bill O'Brien during the season and the team's decision to seemingly pass on awarding the job to interim head coach Romeo Crennel, though nothing's been decided yet on any front. An added feather (or two) in Frazier's cap is the fact he's won a Super Bowl ring as both a player and as a coach, having joined the Bills in 2017 following a brief stint with the very same Ravens organization he just sent home packing. As talented of a defensive mind as you'll find, Frazier was part of the legendary Chicago Bears unit that terrorized opposing offenses in the early- to mid-1980s, having since spent time in both the collegiate and professional ranks honing his skills -- including as former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Those skills were on full display against the Ravens on Saturday, when his defense suffocated Jackson to the tune of just 34 rushing yards on nine attempts and 162 passing yards that included no touchdowns and one interception (61.5 passer rating), and that's something a team looking to immediately appease future Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt should be and is interested in having for themselves.

The more pressing issue, of course, is what will happen with Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is reportedly prepared to play hardball with the Texans and has no plans to report to the team anytime soon, if ever, and that's something Frazier and other candidates must and will consider, along with the lack of premium picks in the upcoming draft. If Frazier feels he can salvage things with Watson and get the organization turned around, however, he might be as intrigued with them as they are with him. Otherwise, he's got a good thing cooking in Upstate New York, and might opt to stay put in that kitchen a while longer -- considering the trajectory of the team and his stock.

There will inevitably be more opportunities in 2021 for Frazier to re-ascend to head coach, and there are still several teams with current vacancies who are not be nearly as handicapped as what he'd be walking into with the Texans. The iron is smoking hot right now for Frazier, and the Texans want to strike, but might soon find themselves in stiff competition to acquire him now.