The Buffalo Bills earned their first playoff victory since 1995 on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, but have now lost a key member to the offense in that winning effort for the foreseeable future. Rookie running back Zack Moss will miss the rest of the playoffs due to an ankle injury he suffered in the 27-24 win over Indy, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Losing Moss for the rest of the postseason was what Buffalo initially feared and now those have been realized with this latest diagnosis.

Moss suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's matchup after a player landed on him and forced him down awkwardly. Moss was then carted off the field and held out for the rest of the contest. The rookie finished the game with 21 yards on the ground and caught four passes for 26 yards through the air.

The good news for Moss is that it looks like he isn't dealing with anything too severe. The back's agent said that "we are happy he avoided major injury" and that Moss is "in good spirits and excited for his teammates as they make a historic Super Bowl run," via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The 2020 third-round pick out of Utah put together a solid rookie campaign in Buffalo, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and was second on the team in total rushing yards (481).

Zack Moss BUF • RB • 20 Att 112 Yds 481 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

With Moss now sidelined going forward, that puts even more weight on the shoulders of Devin Singletary, who has started all 16 games for the Bills during the regular season and led the team in rushing.

Another name to keep an eye on is rookie Antonio Williams, who could seed and elevated role with Moss now out for the playoff. The undrafted rookie out of North Carolina was impressive in Buffalo's regular-season finale against the Dolphins, rushing for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 5.25 yards per carry. Veteran T.J. Yeldon may also factor into the Bills backfield going forward.