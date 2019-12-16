Bills Mafia welcomes team home at 2 a.m. in freezing temperatures after Buffalo clinches playoff berth
These are some dedicated fans
The Buffalo Bills came home from a visit to Pittsburgh with a 17-10 victory over the Steelers and a ticket to the playoffs along with it. Usually when teams arrive home from a road trip, they walk back into the stadium and head home from there, but most teams do not have a fan base like the Bills.
When the Bills arrived home from Pittsburgh, Bills Mafia was waiting. Yes, it was past 2 a.m. Monday and it was a rather chilly 25 degrees, but that does not matter to these faithful fans.
A large group of fans lined up, pressed against the fence, to catch a glimpse of this playoff-bound squad.
As the players made their descent off the plane, the fans screamed and cheered for their 10-4 team. Thankfully, it seems no one jumped on a table or lit anything on fire during this celebration.
This is the Bills' second playoff appearance in three years under head coach Sean McDermott.
Up next, the Bills are headed to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to face divisional opponent New England Patriots, who are 11-3.
With the AFC East race closer than it has historically been toward the end of the season, the Bills could not only make a statement with a win, but give themselves the chance to lock down the division.
After Week 16, the Bills will host the New York Jets to end the regular season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Colts at Saints: Odds, predictions, more
Drew Brees will look to keep New Orleans in the hunt for home-field advantage in the postseason
-
Jenkins claimed by playoff-bound team
Jenkins was released by the Giants last week after directing a slur toward a fan
-
Report: Josh Gordon suspended by NFL
It has been a tumultuous road for the talented wide receiver
-
Suggs claimed by Super Bowl contender
Suggs has gone from a four-win team to a team with Super Bowl aspirations
-
NFLPA wins grievance against Jaguars
Dante Fowler was reportedly fined for missing 25 appointments with a club trainer in 2018
-
MNF: Colts vs. Saints odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Colts vs. Saints game 10,000 times.
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Vikings D has seven takeaways in win
Nothing went right for the Chargers as the Vikings came to Los Angeles and scored an easy win
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game