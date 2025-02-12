Josh Allen had an unforgettable season and ultimately was named the NFL MVP at the league's NFL Honors ceremony prior to Super Bowl LIX last week. During his speech, the Buffalo Bills quarterback gave a special shoutout to an employee that works in the team's mail room in addition to his teammates, coaches and family.

According to Roderick Morrow, who is known as "Slick Rick" around the team facility, is originally from Buffalo, and has worked in the team's mail room for the last 15 years. In an interview with WKBW's Matt Bove, Morrow revealed he was caught off-guard when Allen mentioned his name in his acceptance speech.

"So basically, when I was watching the awards, when he went on stage, I was happy that he had won it and it went from joyful to crying because when he mentioned my name, I just broke down," Morrow said. "I broke down because I'm just an average person, but when he mentioned my name, I was like, 'Oh my god, he just mentioned my name on national television, so I was just crying."

Morrow said family and friends began immediately reaching out to him after hearing Allen give him a shoutout in his speech.

"It's still like a dream," Morrow added. "Even though I work here, I don't like this publicity, I'm just down to earth."

Morrow also told Bove he didn't exactly remember where the "Slick Rick" moniker came from, but he's had the nickname for years. He even remembers former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick calling him "Slick Rick" when he played in Buffalo.

Morrow has yet to speak to Allen since being mentioned in the speech, but certainly will be emotional when that time comes. Despite being in his 60s, Morrow loves his job and doesn't plan on stopping working for the Bills anytime soon.

Allen is coming off of a season in which he completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns to go along with just six interceptions. The Bills signal caller also rushed for 531 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns on the ground as he beat out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to earn MVP honors.