The Buffalo Bills have locked up their kicker for the foreseeable future and paying him handsomely to boot. The club has agreed to terms on a four-year extension with Tyler Bass worth up to $21 million, according to Fox Sports. The deal also includes $12.3 million guaranteed.

Bass has spent his entire career with the Bills after the team selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern. He was able to beat out incumbent Stephen Hauschka during training camp his rookie year to win the job and has been the team's placekicker ever since.

For his career, the 26-year-old has converted 85.6% of his field goal attempts. From 49 yards or closer, Bass has hit 89.1% of his field goals. On extra points, he's near automatic with a 97.5% conversion rate. Last season, he netted 27 of his 31 field goal attempts and 48 of his 50 extra points.

Bass was entering the final year of his rookie deal with the organization and is set to make $1.01 million base salary for the 2023 season. Now, he is one of the highest-paid kickers in the league.

On an average annual value standpoint, this extension has Bass looking at $5.25 million annually. That would put him fourth among the highest-paid kickers, just above Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell and Atlanta's Younghoe Koo. Bass is looking up to Jason Myers of the Seahawks ($5.27 million AAV), Colts kicker Matt Gay ($5.62 million AAV), and Baltimore's Justin Tucker ($6 million AAV).