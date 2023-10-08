The Buffalo Bills defense has taken another hit. During the first quarter of Sunday's Week 5 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills linebacker Matt Milano went down with a knee injury. The team announced that Milano has been ruled out and will not return.

It appeared Milano's leg got tied up in a pile of other players involved in the play. He had to be helped to the sideline by team personnel. According to the NFL Network broadcast, he had a cast over his right leg.

The extent of Milano's injury, and whether he will miss more time beyond Week 5, is not yet known.

Here is a look at the play that caused the injury:

Before he was ruled out, Milano had three tackles against Jacksonville. So far this season, Milano has recorded 27 total tackles, one forced fumble and two interceptions. In his absence, linebacker Terrel Bernard will step up.

If Milano does end up missing time, it will be a huge loss for the Bills. Not only is Milano a key player on the defense, but the team is already missing key defensive members.

Last week, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White went down with a season-ending injury after tearing his right Achilles.

Another defensive player went down in Sunday's game. Defensive tackle Daquan Jones suffered a pectoral injury and is doubtful to return.