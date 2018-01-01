Bills' McDermott: LeSean McCoy is 'going to have a chance' to play in Round 1

He has six days to get healthy, and he just might do it. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who injured his ankle during the team's playoff-clinching win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, has "a chance" to be ready for the team's wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

#Bills HC Sean McDermott on LeSean McCoy: "He's going to have a chance. We'll see." — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 1, 2018

McCoy was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He was carted off the field and did not return. X-rays on his ankle were negative, according to ESPN.com.

McCoy was replaced on Sunday by the combination of Mike Tolbert and recent practice squad promotion Marcus Murphy. Tolbert carried seven times for 39 yards against Miami while Murphy ran seven times for 41 yards.

If McCoy cannot go on Sunday, it's possible the Bills will add another running back to the roster, with McDermott saying he was in "ongoing" conversations with general manager Brandon Beane about the subject.

Jacksonville has one of the NFL's best defenses and the Bills will be operating at a serious disadvantage if they do not have their best offensive player on the field for the game. Much of the responsibility for creating points will fall to Tyrod Taylor and the passing game, which has been the weaker part of Buffalo's offense all season -- and even then, McCoy was a huge part of the team's pass offense.