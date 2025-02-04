After 12 NFL seasons, including eight with the Buffalo Bills, safety Micah Hyde is hanging up the cleats. The two-time All-Pro defensive back announced on Monday that he was retiring from football.

"From Fostoria to Iowa City to Green Bay to Buffalo, the goal was to leave an impact," Hyde wrote on Insagram. "That was one helluva dream. On to the next."

Hyde was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft after winning Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in his final season at Iowa. While he entered the league as a cornerback, Hyde quickly evolved into a nickelback and then safety. After four seasons in Green Bay, Hyde scored a five-year, $30 million deal in Buffalo.

Hyde flourished in his first season under Sean McDermott, as he was named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler after setting career highs in tackles (82), interceptions (five) and passes defensed (13). It was during that 2017 campaign the Bills made the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

In 95 career games played for the Bills, Hyde recorded 417 combined tackles, 42 passes defensed and 16 interceptions. He became a free agent this past offseason and considered retirement -- but said he would either play for the Bills or not at all. Hyde did reunite with the Bills in December, but did not suit up for a single game.

Hyde was an important piece for a Bills defense that made the playoffs in six out of his seven seasons, and won the division four straight years as well. He was a team captain that found a home in Buffalo, and remained loyal to the end.