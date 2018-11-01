Bills' Nathan Peterman ahead of next start at QB: 'I'm ready to go win a game'
Peterman is 1-2 in career starts, and the Bills have lost six of the seven games he's played in
It seems unbelievable, but Nathan Peterman will be starting the fourth game of his career on Sunday against the Bears. The Bills have tried as hard as possible to move away from Peterman, starting rookie Josh Allen who injured his elbow and signing Derek Anderson, who was concussed against the Patriots. Peterman started the season for the Bills, completing 5 of 18 passes and throwing two picks against the Ravens. He has three touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven career games. The Bills are 1-2 in his starts, and 1-6 in games he's played.
Going against the Bears is a tall order for opposing quarterbacks, but with Khalil Mack still nursing an ankle injury that caused him to miss last week's game against the Jets, Peterman may get a reprieve from facing one of the best pass-rushers in the game. With that being said, Peterman doesn't care who's out there, he's just ready to try and win some games.
"I'm ready to go win a game and be my best every time I take that field. I'm thankful every time I take that field," Peterman said, via Pro Football Talk. In his appearance against the Texans relieving the injured Allen, of course, Peterman apparently told coaches "I got this" when the game was 13-13 before throwing two picks, one of them being a go-ahead pick-six for the Texans, who won 20-13.
It's not a crazy quote from Peterman, there's not much else he can say. Although Bills fans would be forgiven if they think Peterman's words ring a bit hollow.
However, all Peterman can do is keep playing. He was the last quarterback standing on the Bills' active roster heading into this week, though the team did sign Matt Barkley and Terrelle Pryor on Wednesday. He'll be hoping for a better outing this time around, and he won't let his past starts bother him.
"I'm going to go play my best every time I'm out there," he said, per PFT. "That's what I'm going to be focused on doing."
