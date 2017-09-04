Bills: Nathan Peterman ready to start with Tyrod Taylor in concussion protocol

The Buffalo Bills may have to turn to a rookie to start their season-opening game against the New York Jets. Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is in the concussion protocol, and according to coach Sean McDermott, his status is currently "up in the air" for Week 1.

#Bills HC Sean McDermott affirms that Tyrod Taylor's status is "up in the air" for Sunday due to concussion protocol. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 4, 2017

Not only that, but backup T.J. Yates remains in the protocol as well. The Bills signed former Panthers quarterback Joe Webb to add depth to their QB room, but rookie fifth-rounder Nathan Peterman may ultimately be counted on to make the start. Lucky for the Bills, McDermott says Peterman is ready to go.

McDermott says Peterman "is ready" to start vs. #Jets if need be. "We're confident in Nathan." #Bills — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) September 4, 2017

Peterman put together a moderately effective preseason campaign, completing 43 of 79 passes (54.4 percent) for 457 yards (5.8 per attempt) and a touchdown. He was drafted by the Bills to develop behind Taylor for at least this year, and potentially take over as the starter down the line if the team decided it did not want to commit to Taylor into the future.

The Bills have been rather wishy-washy about whether or not they will do that, and they appear to be very confident in Peterman. If he starts and plays well while Taylor is out, it's possible he could simply take over the job for good, even though Taylor has been very effective for the Bills over the last two seasons.