Bills' Nathan Peterman reportedly expected to start against Bears with Derek Anderson concussed

If Roland Emmerich is searching for his next disaster movie, he should head on over to Buffalo and set up a few cameras at New Era Field on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills are expected to start Nathan Peterman at quarterback on Sunday when they host the Bears because Derek Anderson is in the concussion protocol. Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Anderson is in the concussion protocol, but did not confirm that Peterman will start, according to The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn. With Anderson and Josh Allen both dealing with injuries, it seems more than likely that Peterman will be forced to start. It should be a disaster.

Allow Peterman to reintroduce himself:

Peterman has thrown an interception on 11.1 percent of his passes over the past two seasons. The Bears' defense has picked off opposing quarterbacks 11 times in seven games this year. The Bills' offensive line has allowed 29 sacks this season, the fourth most in football. The Bears' defense is in the middle of the pack with 20 sacks, but they have players like Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks in the front-seven. The Bills' offense entered Week 8 ranked dead-last in DVOA before they proceeded to score six points against the Patriots on Monday night. The Bears' defense entered Week 8 ranked first in DVOA before they proceeded to limit the Jets to 10 points on Sunday.

The point being, this is arguably a matchup between the league's worst offense and the league's best defense, and the league's most interception-prone quarterback and one of the league's most interception-inducing defenses. As a result, the Bears are nine-point road favorites, according to SportsLine.

We're really not exaggerating just how much Peterman loves to turn the ball over. During his rookie season, five of his 49 passes were picked off. This season -- after he inexplicably won the starting job, the Bills traded AJ McCarron, and Josh Allen got hurt after replacing Peterman as the starter -- four of Peterman's 32 pass attempts have been picked off. So, he's thrown interceptions on nine of his 81 career passes. His career passer rating rests at 31.4.

The only good news for the Bills is that Mack didn't play in Week 8 as he deals with an ankle injury, so there's probably a chance he won't play again on Sunday. More good news: Peterman is coming off one of the best outings of his career. In relief of Anderson on Monday night, he went 2 of 2 for 23 yards.

Nathan Peterman just raised his career passer rating from 29.9 to 31.4 with those two plays. — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) October 30, 2018

Earlier on Tuesday, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that the Bills are probably going to sign receiver Terrelle Pryor. They might be better off signing Pryor to start at quarterback. Pryor, a former quarterback at Ohio State who converted to receiver, has a career interception rate of 3.9 percent, a passer rating of 69.3, and three wins as an NFL starting quarterback.

To put it another way, Pryor, a wide receiver, is a better quarterback than Peterman.