Buffalo Bills running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines had his 2023 season unfortunately ended in July after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including to his knee, in a jet ski accident, per NFL Media. Now, he's pursuing legal action.

Hines suffered a torn ACL in the accident, and has now hired an attorney in Brad Sohn. Sohn released this statement Thursday, per NFL Media.

"According to North Carolina authorities, Nyheim Hines was struck by a recklessly operating jet-skier traveling at potentially 40mph and in violation of North Carolina's minimum watercraft education training requirements. The reckless operator was cited by authorities as causing the accident. Nyheim, who has his boating license and was likely traveling at about 10 mph was not cited and has engaged my office to hold the necessary parties accountable for ending his season and costing him potentially many millions of dollars. Why someone elected to rent a jet-ski to such a person and why this person chose to do so are questions my office will be looking into very closely in the coming weeks. I look forward to doing everything I can to put the pieces back together for Nyheim, who is a terrific person and client."

Not long after the accident, the Bills placed Hines on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list. Hines, 26, was "sitting stationary on a jet ski" when he was "struck by another rider," per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The veteran was acquired by the Bills at last year's in-season trade deadline and was expected to at least serve as the team's top kick and punt returner. A former change-of-pace back with the Colts, he would've also offered experience as a secondary pass catcher.

Nyheim Hines BUF • RB Att 24 Yds 33 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Hines' absence may be felt most on special teams, where he notably returned a pair of Week 18 kickoffs for touchdowns in Buffalo's first game after Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The veteran finished 2022 with a career-best 707 combined return yards. He was acquired in exchange for former Bills backup RB Zack Moss and a conditional late-round draft pick in November.