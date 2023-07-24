The Bills kick off 2023 training camp on Wednesday, but they'll do so without one of their top reserves due to an unexpected off-field injury. Running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire season after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including to his knee, in a recent jet ski accident, according to NFL Media.

Hines, 26, was "sitting stationary on a jet ski" when he was "struck by another rider," per Tom Pelissero. Specifically, Hines suffered an ACL injury to his left knee and is expected to undergo surgery this week, likely sending him to the non-football injury list for the duration of the season.

The veteran was acquired by the Bills at last year's in-season trade deadline and was expected to at least serve as the team's top kick and punt returner. A former change-of-pace back with the Colts, he would've also offered experience as a secondary pass catcher.

Nyheim Hines BUF • RB Att 24 Yds 33 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Hines' absence may be felt most on special teams, where he notably returned a pair of Week 18 kickoffs for touchdowns in Buffalo's first game after Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The veteran finished 2022 with a career-best 707 combined return yards. He was acquired in exchange for former Bills backup RB Zack Moss and a conditional late-round draft pick in November.

Buffalo isn't necessarily hurting for running back depth in the meantime. Even after Hines reportedly agreed to a pay cut to stay with the team this offseason, the Bills signed two veteran free agents in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, each of whom have starting experience. Second-year back James Cook is also expected to have a heavier workload after primarily appearing as a third-down option in 2022. All three figure to have their snaps increased this summer.