Bills OC Brian Daboll gives fans a ride after their car breaks down following Buffalo's win over Denver
He went from orchestrating drives to driving fans
On Sunday after the Buffalo Bills 20-3 win over the Denver Broncos, the team's offensive coordinator Brian Daboll helped out a few fans in a very unlikely way. The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported that he gave a ride to fans who were walking home from New Era Field due to increased Uber prices and a broken down car.
Racheal Hall was with her 12-year-old son, Ethan, and her cousin, Mike Bonefede, a 10-year Bills season ticket holder, and they were on their way to the game when Bonefede's truck broke down. Being just four miles away from the stadium at this point, they Ubered the rest of the way to catch the home team win as their car was being towed away.
After the game, the plan was the same, to Uber back, but the surcharge prices made the price skyrocket to almost $300 for the trip home. The trio started walking, hoping as they gained distance to their house and burned some time, the price may drop.
As they were on their post-game stroll, Bonefede saw a familiar face driving by. Daboll had his window down and Bonefede decided to befriend the OC. The talking led to the Bills offensive play caller offering the family a ride to a Tim Horton's so the group could wait for a ride from there.
Hall recalled how it transpired saying, "Mike says hi to a guy with his window down and the guy goes 'You guys look cold, do you have far to walk?' Mike told him his car broke down. The guy goes 'Is there a way I can help you out? There's Tim Hortons a couple of miles up the road. Get in."
The group took the "guy" up on the offer and drove with him to avoid walking in the cold.
The Bills play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Barkley still claims he's not hurt
Barkley hasn't been the same player since returning from ankle sprain, but don't tell him that
-
History of NFL Thanksgiving
A look at the records and traditions in the NFL on the holiday
-
Bills at Cowboys: Everything to know
The Bills and Cowboys clash in a key game for each team's playoff hopes
-
Patriots K Folk out this week
This will be the Patriots fourth kicker this year
-
Bears vs. Lions odds, Thanksgiving picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Bears vs. Lions game 10,000 times.
-
Bears vs. Lions odds, bets, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears.
-
Bears vs. Lions: Live updates, analysis
Follow along with all the action as the Lions and Bears kick off the Thanksgiving slate
-
Rams vs. Ravens live updates
The Ravens dominated the Rams in primetime on Monday night
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game