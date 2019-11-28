Bills OC Brian Daboll gives fans a ride after their car breaks down following Buffalo's win over Denver

On Sunday after the Buffalo Bills 20-3 win over the Denver Broncos, the team's offensive coordinator Brian Daboll helped out a few fans in a very unlikely way. The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported that he gave a ride to fans who were walking home from New Era Field due to increased Uber prices and a broken down car.

Racheal Hall was with her 12-year-old son, Ethan, and her cousin, Mike Bonefede, a 10-year Bills season ticket holder, and they were on their way to the game when Bonefede's truck broke down. Being just four miles away from the stadium at this point, they Ubered the rest of the way to catch the home team win as their car was being towed away.

After the game, the plan was the same, to Uber back, but the surcharge prices made the price skyrocket to almost $300 for the trip home. The trio started walking, hoping as they gained distance to their house and burned some time, the price may drop.

As they were on their post-game stroll, Bonefede saw a familiar face driving by. Daboll had his window down and Bonefede decided to befriend the OC. The talking led to the Bills offensive play caller offering the family a ride to a Tim Horton's so the group could wait for a ride from there.

Hall recalled how it transpired saying, "Mike says hi to a guy with his window down and the guy goes 'You guys look cold, do you have far to walk?' Mike told him his car broke down. The guy goes 'Is there a way I can help you out? There's Tim Hortons a couple of miles up the road. Get in."

The group took the "guy" up on the offer and drove with him to avoid walking in the cold.

The Bills play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.