Bills list Tyrod Taylor as questionable with a knee injury for Week 14 vs. Colts

Last week against the New England Patriots, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his knee. He appeared to tweak it early in the game, but he stayed in. The injury appeared more serious later on, and he was removed from the game via cart and replaced by Nathan Peterman.

Taylor got in a week of limited practice heading into Buffalo's Week 14 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, and on Friday, the Bills listed him as questionable.

Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/ZMHeHrW1VY — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 8, 2017

Coach Sean McDermott stated earlier this week that Taylor is the team's starting quarterback, if healthy, so if he's able to suit up on Sunday, it will be him under center and not Peterman. The Bills already experimented with starting Peterman over Taylor earlier this season, and it was one of the greatest failed quarterback changes in recent memory (Peterman was picked off five times in the first half alone before being unceremoniously benched at halftime.)

If Taylor can't go, at least Peterman will face a friendlier pass defense this time around. The Bills don't rush the passer or cover receivers nearly as well as do the Chargers, so that should give him a better chance to get into a rhythm and avoid costly turnovers. If Taylor can play, hopefully for Buffalo he can do a bit better than he did against New England.