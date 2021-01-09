The Bills won their first playoff game in 25 years by beating a game Colts team. They also overcame a controversial replay that gave the Colts a shot at a Hail Mary throw on the game's final play.

Ahead 27-24 with 50 seconds left, the Bills forced the Colts into a fourth-and-10 from their own 37-yard-line. Philip Rivers was able to find receiver Zach Pascal, who picked up 17 yards on the play. But it appeared Jordan Poyer was able to strip the ball from Pascal as he was fighting for extra yards.

While Rivers quickly got his offense back to the line-of-scrimmage, the Bills were awarded a timeout just before the Colts snapped the ball. The timeout gave the officials time to review the play, which surprisingly was not overturned. What was more surprising was the Bills not losing a timeout after the officials reviewed the play.

Despite the confusion, the Bills held on for the win after forcing three straight incomplete passes from Rivers, whose fail Hail Mary attempt fell short of the end zone. And while the Colts were the beneficiary of the officials' replay decision, Indianapolis significantly hurt themselves by missing a field goal and failing to score from the Bills' 1-yard-line earlier in the game.

While the Bills will celebrate their playoff victory, NFL fans (and even some players, including Patrick Mahomes) will continue to discuss the bizarre replay situation at the end of Saturday's exciting playoff game.