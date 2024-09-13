Thursday night's matchup down in Miami between the Dolphins and Bills -- a 31-10 Buffalo beatdown -- sent this AFC East rivalry into the "Groundhog Day" zone.

The games may be different, but the outcome in these matchups remain the same: win after win after win for the Bills. It's gotten to the point to where their 12 wins over the Dolphins in the last 13 meetings makes Buffalo's dominance the fifth-best notable one-sided dominance in the entire league. Only the Dallas Cowboys' success over the New York Giants (13-1 in last 14), the New England Patriots' prosperity over the New York Jets (15-1 in last 16), the Green Bay Packers' run against the Chicago Bears (15-1 in last 16) and the Kansas City Chiefs' string of triumphs over the Denver Broncos (16-1 in last 17) are longer strings of beatdowns against the same team.

Notable one-sided NFL dominance

Chiefs: 16-1 in last 17 vs. Broncos (lost last meeting)

Packers: 15-1 in last 16 vs. Bears

Patriots: 15-1 in last 16 vs. Jets (lost last meeting)

Cowboys: 13-1 in last 14 vs. Giants (Dak Prescott: 12-0)

Bills: 12-1 in last 13 vs. Dolphins

Rams: 12-2 in last 14 vs. Cardinals

Raiders: Won eight straight vs. Broncos

With the Dolphins unable to beat the Bills in Miami without Stefon Diggs' presence early in the season, it may be a while longer before they get their revenge against their AFC East rival, especially with Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going down with another concussion.