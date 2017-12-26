Bills owner Terry Pegula blasts NFL's decision to overturn Kelvin Benjamin's TD

On Sunday, Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin came down with one of the best touchdown catches of the 2017 season, somehow corralling a pass in the corner of the end zone as he dragged his toes inbounds. That touchdown lasted for only a few minutes, though, as the the NFL's always inconsistent replay system wiped away the Bills' touchdown. They would go on to lose to the Patriots by 21 points.

Two days later, the Bills still aren't happy about the decision that cost them a touchdown. On Tuesday, Bills owner Terry Pegula ripped the NFL's decision and NFL senior VP of officiating Al Riveron during an appearance on the Buffalo Sabres' team radio program.

"They obviously weren't looking at the same television the rest of the country was looking at, were they?" Pegula said, according to ESPN's Mike Rodak. "You know what, you can probably find somebody in this country that disagrees [with the catch], and I know one guy would be [NFL Senior VP of Officiating] Al Riveron sitting in New York City. But everybody I talked to -- and they're not Bills fans and they're not necessarily anti-Patriots -- they're all baffled by that call, which just wasn't consistent with what replay [should be]."

If you missed the catch incompletion, here it is:

Kelvin Benjamin doesn't get credit for the TD catch. Had his foot and toe scrape but not given possession during that brief time. pic.twitter.com/7QyCvPOE1a — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) December 24, 2017

And here's the NFL's explanation:

In #BUFvsNE, when Kelvin Benjamin gains control, his left foot is off the ground. The receiver only has one foot down in bounds with control. Therefore, it is an incomplete pass. -AL — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 24, 2017

Pegula wasn't the only angry member of the Bills' organization. So was running back LeSean McCoy (among other Bills players).

LeSean McCoy says the Bills were “robbed” on Kelvin Benjamin’s overturned TD catch.



“Up here, they always find a way to get it right for the Patriots.” pic.twitter.com/ifGket7t57 — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) December 24, 2017

Now, of course the Bills are going to be upset about the call, which cost them six points. And their complaints are totally valid. It really didn't look like there was enough evidence on instant replay to reverse the call on the field. So much for irrefutable evidence.

Heck, even Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski sounded shocked by the reversal.

"It was a good play by him the way he extended," Gronkowski said after the game, per MassLive.com. "I saw it. What was the ruling and why wasn't it a catch? I didn't get that. ... He was juggling? I guess if he was juggling, then yeah. He made a nice play."

The Bills are totally justified to be upset, but let's not pretend like that call was the reason why they lost to the Patriots, who totally outplayed the Bills to secure an easy 37-16 win. Let's also not pretend like the overturned touchdown or the loss to the Patriots are the main reasons why the Bills need some help to get into the postseason:

Buffalo can clinch a playoff berth with:

1.) BUF win + BAL loss OR

2.) BUF win + LAC loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR

3.) BUF tie + LAC loss + TEN loss

The Bills can only blame themselves for starting Nathan Peterman over Tyrod Taylor against the Chargers in a Week 11 blowout loss. Who knows if the Bills would've been able to beat the Chargers with Taylor under center. But he would've given the Bills a chance to compete, unlike Peterman, who threw five interceptions in the first half.

The Bills don't need any help. They sabotaged their playoff hopes all by themselves.