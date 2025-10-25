The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bye week and are looking to get back on track after dropping each of their last two games, and they face a hot Carolina Panthers team that's won three in a row and is a perfect 3-0 at home this year. The Carolina offense has done well of late, but the team faces a Bills side with reigning MVP Josh Allen that's surely angry after falling to 4-2 after a perfect 4-0 start.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the Bills are 7.5-point favorites, according to the latest Bills vs. Panthers odds. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Panthers vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Click here to bet Bills vs. Panthers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins and three free months of NBA League Pass:

Where to bet on Bills vs. Panthers

Where to watch Bills vs. Panthers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bills vs. Panthers betting preview

Odds: Bills -7.5, over/under 46.5

Buffalo looked like the team to beat in the AFC after a 4-0 start, but the Bills have since dropped games to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons and now return from bye to face the Panthers. Buffalo scored just 34 points over its two losses before the bye, so Allen will certainly be tasked with doing more to put more points on the board.

It's been a while since the vibes were this high for the Panthers, who have won three games in a row and are undefeated at home. Rico Dowdle has given the team a nice boost offensively with well over 400 total yards the last three weeks, and rookie wide receiver Teteiroa McMillan has been making plays, securing two touchdown receptions in his last home game.

Click here to bet Bills vs. Panthers at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Panthers vs. Bills score prediction, picks

Buffalo is just 2-4 against the spread this year, while Carolina is 5-2. There's a slight lean to the Over with these two teams as well, with Bills games going Over in three of six games, while Panthers games have resulted in Overs four times in seven games. The model likes the Over here as well, as that side of the total hits in 63% of simulations, good for a 'B' grade.

Bills vs. Panthers score prediction: Panthers 31, Panthers 23

Want more Week 8 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 8 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.