The only two teams to win the AFC East since 2010 go head-to-head when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. The Bills have won five straight AFC East titles and are off to a 4-0 start, with the Patriots in second place at 2-2 this season. Buffalo has dominated the AFC East through offensive prowess over recent seasons, often making their players popular options for anytime touchdown scorer bets, and for Sunday Night Football against the Patriots, the SportsLine model has a few Buffalo players it sees value in to cash in Week 5 anytime TD scorer bets.

One of the SportsLine model's top anytime TD scorer picks is Bills running back James Cook. Many football pundits questioned Cook's ability to repeat last year's season, where he led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. His response? Leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns (five) through four weeks this season, including at least one touchdown in all four games. The model expects that trend to continue, and even at -213 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the model views Cook as a value for Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorer picks for online sports betting.

Before making any Patriots vs. Bills picks or anytime touchdown scorer props at sportsbooks, be sure to see the Week 5 NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model and see the latest NFL odds. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet with the promo code CBS20X.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-20 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Patriots vs. Bills anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 5 Bills vs. Patriots anytime TD prop picks:



James Cook, Bills (-213)

Cook has a touchdown in each of Buffalo's four games as he leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (five). He also enters Week 5 second in the NFL in rushing yards (401) and fourth in carries (75) as the Bills are making him work for that four-year, $48 million extension he signed in the offseason. Cook led the league in rushing touchdowns (16) last season, including three total touchdowns and at least one score in each matchup against New England.

Cook rushed for 100 yards on 9.1 yards per carry and had a rushing and receiving touchdown in the Bills' 24-21 win over the Patriots in Buffalo last year. He had at least one touchdown in six of eight games played in Buffalo last season. and with the Bills being 8.5-point favorites on Sunday Night Football, they could be in a run script with plenty of scoring opportunities for Cook. Caesars Sportsbook offers the best odds on Cook scoring a touchdown at -213, and with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code, new users receive 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet with the promo code CBS20X.

Hunter Henry, Patriots (+235)

Henry has three of New England's seven receiving touchdowns this season, and he's scored at least one touchdown in each of the last two weeks. The 30-year-old tight end was the focal point of the Patriots' offense two weeks ago with eight receptions on 11 targets for 90 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers. Although he was only targeted twice last week against the Panthers, they both resulted in receptions, including a 31-yard touchdown.

The Patriots only had to throw 18 times in their 42-13 victory over the Panthers last week. You shouldn't expect that trend to continue against the high-flying Bills offense, as New England could be in throw scripts and needing to score often. Henry leads the Patriots with 24 targets and only trails Stefon Diggs in receptions and receiving yards. DraftKings is offering Henry to score a touchdown at +235 odds, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users earn $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

Dalton Kincaid, Bills (+235)

Josh Allen has spread the ball around the offense through the first four weeks of the season, but Kincaid is certainly among the first options he's looking for. The Buffalo tight end is third in receptions, targets and receiving yards, while leading the Bills with three touchdowns. He has nearly half (3 of 7) of Buffalo's receiving scores this season. The 25-year-old has a touchdown in three of four games this year, including each of the last two contests.

Kincaid is averaging a career-high 44.8 receiving yards per game in his third NFL season as he's taken a key role in the offense. The Patriots have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends already this season, and they've allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to tight ends this season. The model expects Buffalo to create advantageous matchups for Henry on Sunday Night Football while finding the end zone. DraftKings is offering Kincaid to score a touchdown at +235 odds, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users earn $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

Want more Week 5 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Bills vs. Patriots in Week 5 Sunday Night Football. Now, get NFL Week 5 projections for every NFL spread, total and player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see the model's best bets for every Week 5 NFL game, including Broncos vs. Eagles, Texans vs. Ravens and Lions vs. Bengals. Finally, SportsLine expert R.J. White, who is 42-29 (+1490) over his last 71 NFL picks, has locked in his best bets for Week 5. Visit SportsLine to see his picks.