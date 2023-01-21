The entire Buffalo Bills roster will be wearing No. 3 pendants to honor teammate Damar Hamlin ahead of their AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. This comes after the teams' regular-season meeting on Jan. 2 was paused and later cancelled after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

The pendants are 14k gold and measure 2.5 inches, and there is a heart at the bottom right side of the No. 3. The back of the pendant features a quote from Hamlin: "If you get a chance to show some love today do it! It won't cost you nothing."

The 80 pendants given to the Bills and Hamlin's family were a gift from New York-based jeweler Gabriel Jacobs, also known as the "Jeweler to the Stars," as reported by local station WKBW.

"I just told them I'm going to do this from me to you guys, and I just want you guys, and the team, to take this on their shoulders, strive forward, and go win the whole thing," Jacobs told WKBW.

The jeweler, who owns Rafaello & Co., has designed custom pieces for celebrities such as Carmelo Anthony, Drake and Jay Z.

Jacobs also said Hamlin himself got a different custom piece made of white gold and diamonds. The 24-year-old safety is making a "remarkable" recovery, but he still has a long way to go. Hamlin still has restrictions and needs additional medical assistance such as requiring oxygen and having his heart monitored regularly to make sure there are no setbacks.

Sunday's Bengals-Bills game is set for 3 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.