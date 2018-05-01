Bills president of 20 years abruptly resigns, reportedly being investigated by team

In a move that came out of nowhere, Bills president Russ Brandon abruptly handed in his resignation on Tuesday, which is effective immediately.

Brandon had been with the organization for more than 20 years, but apparently he was forced out after an internal investigation by the Bills that was looking into possible workplace misbehavior and allegations of personal misconduct. According to the Buffalo News, Brandon found out about the investigation on Friday, when he was approached by team co-owner Kim Pegula and confronted with allegations of "inappropriate relationships with female employees."

Although Brandon denied the claims, there was still some major tension between him and the Pegulas because the investigation had uncovered that Brandon had been deceitful about the allegations and other job-related issues.

Looking for a hot new NFL podcast that's your home for NFL coverage? Look no further. The Pick 6 Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered each day with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Bills in October 2014 and kept Brandon on as president. The Pegulas, who also own the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, also made Brandon the president of the Sabres in July 2015. With Brandon out, Kim Pegula will now take over as president of both teams.

"We have a tremendous amount of confidence in the strong leadership teams we have built within each of those entities over the past several years," the Pegulas said in a statement. "We are excited about the direction of our teams, especially after this past weekend's NFL Draft and NHL lottery results. Our focus remains on building championship teams on and off the field for our fans and community."

For Brandon, the resignation marks a dramatic fall for an employee who has served multiple roles with the Bills since he was first hired in November 1997. Over the past 20 and a half years, Brandon has held several titles, including executive director of business development, vice president, CEO, general manager and president of the team.

Brandon didn't mention the investigation when he gave a statement to the Buffalo News following his resignation.

"I have been contemplating transitioning out of my role for some time. My goal when the Pegula's purchased the franchise was to reach 20 years with the Bills in which I achieved this past November," Brandon said. "Given where we are from a timing standpoint, particularly with the conclusion of the NFL Draft, now seems like the time to make that transition. As grateful as I am for the amazing experience and the incredible people I've had the privilege to work with the past two decades, I am just as anxious for the professional opportunities that lie ahead."

Before being hired by the Bills, Brandon held a front office role for the 1997 Marlins, a team that won a World Series while he was in Miami.