The Buffalo Bills have stripped the interim tag and named Joe Brady as their full-time offensive coordinator, the team announced Sunday. This promotion comes after a nine-game run as the interim offensive coordinator to end the 2023 season in the aftermath of Ken Dorsey being fired from the staff after Week 10.

Brady initially arrived in Buffalo as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2022 and held that role throughout his tenure on top of taking the interim OC role in the middle of the 2023 season. Under Brady, the Bills offense did improve and went 7-2 down the stretch after a 6-6 start to the year. That run also included an AFC East title and appearance in the divisional round.

In the seven regular-season games under Brady, Josh Allen completed 60.7% of his passes, averaged 243.7 passing yards per game, and had 10 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 278 yards and eight touchdowns. In the playoffs, Allen had a 101.7 passer rating, completed 68.1% of his passes, threw four passing touchdowns and had zero interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns in those two postseason matchups.

Buffalo ended the year with a 5.6 yards per play average (tied for sixth best in the NFL) and averaged 26.6 points per game (sixth best in the NFL).

Brady initially broke into the NFL as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He then was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU in 2019 before jumping back into the pros as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2020-2021.