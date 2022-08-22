"Punt God" has done it. Following their second preseason matchup of the summer, the Buffalo Bills have continued to trim down their roster as we get closer to solidifying the final 53-man club that they'll begin the regular season with. On Monday, the team announced the release of veteran punter Matt Haack, who spent the entire 2021 campaign in upstate New York. That release solidifies that rookie Matt Araiza has officially won the punting job for the current Super Bowl favorite.

Araiza -- who has earned the "Punt God" moniker from his days at San Diego State -- was selected No. 180 overall in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. So far throughout the exhibition season, Araiza has opened eyes with his ability to punt balls nearly the length of the field. In Buffalo's preseason opener against the Colts, he had a booming 82-yard punt.

That was Araiza's lone punt of the preseason thus far, but he has shown this ability to punt it 80-plus yards throughout the summer and even back at the NFL Scouting Combine.

During his final year at San Diego State, Araiza averaged 51.19 yards per punt, which broke an NCAA record. On punts in between the 30s last year, Araiza put 63% inside the 20-yard line and 27% inside the 10 with an average field position sitting at the 16-yard line. He also comes to the NFL as the reigning Ray Guy Award winner, an accolade that is handed out to the top punter in the nation.

Along with releasing Haack, the Bills also announced the release of wide receiver Tavon Austin.