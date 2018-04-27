Bills QB competition might get slightly awkward thanks to two old Josh Allen tweets

If Josh Allen has taught all future NFL prospects one thing this year, it's that you should probably just go ahead and delete your entire Twitter account before the start of the NFL Draft.

Allen definitely didn't do that before the draft, and now, for the second time in less than 48 hours, some of his old tweets have resurfaced, and this time, they're tweets that could make things slightly awkward in the Bills quarterback room this year.

Before we get to those tweets though, let's quickly rehash what's happened with Allen over the past 48 hours. The controversy surrounding his Twitter account started on Wednesday night when Yahoo! Sports uncovered several older tweets where Allen used racially inappropriate language as well as other offensive language.

As you can imagine, that's not exactly the kind of thing you want out there one day before the biggest night of your life.

Although there was some thought that Allen might drop in the draft after the tweets came out, the Bills definitely weren't scared off. Not only did they draft the former Wyoming quarterback, but they traded up five spots to get him.

After the Bills made their selection, Allen was asked about his racially insensitive tweets.

"It was very stressful," Allen said of the tweets coming out. "I was so emotional about it, just because, that's not who I am as a person and I don't want my teammates and my coaching staff thinking that's who I am."

The problem for Allen is that his Twitter nightmare didn't go away after he got picked, instead, it might have actually gotten worse. Just minutes after the Bills' selection, people on Twitter discovered two specific tweets that Allen had sent out about Katherine Webb, who you might know better as AJ McCarron's wife. And yes, that's the same AJ McCarron who was just signed by the Bills this offseason.

Here's a look at the tweets.

Imagine telling 2013 Josh Allen he will be in a QB competition against AJ McCarron in Buffalo. What a world. pic.twitter.com/DzOkhqITBK — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) April 27, 2018

On one hand, McCarron will likely be able to laugh this off because both of these tweets were sent out on a day where almost everyone in the known universe was tweeting about Katherine, a former Miss Alabama: The day was Jan. 7, 2013.

That was the night of Alabama's national title game against Notre Dame, you know, the same night where Brent Musburger turned Katherine into a household name because he kept talking about her during the second half of Alabama's 42-14 blowout win.

AJ McCarron's girlfriend @_KatherineWebb had 562 followers this morning according to @TheCounter. She is now over 30,000. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 8, 2013

"Well, I tell you, you quarterbacks, you get all the good-looking women! What a beautiful woman!," Musburger said during the game.

The upside for Allen is that the tweets mean that he was probably watching Alabama, which means he was watching McCarron play for the national title, which means McCarron might like him. On the other hand, there's also the possibility that things could get slightly awkward between Allen and his new teammate since McCarron went on to marry Katherine.

Unlike his racially insensitive tweets, Allen doesn't seem to think he's going to have any issue in the Bills' quarterback room. Although he wasn't asked specifically about the tweets from January 2013, Allen did say on Thursday that he thinks he will "mesh" well in with his fellow quarterbacks in Buffalo.

"They've got AJ McCarron and Nate Peterman there and, hopefully, I can step into that room and mesh with them right away," Allen said, via the Buffalo News. "I'm going to go compete and go try to earn a spot."

For Allen, it might be a good idea to start in Buffalo by making friends with Peterman and then working his way to McCarron.

Anyway, it seems that Allen is slowly learning his Twitter lesson because, just like with his first round of tweets, the Katherine Webb tweets have already been deleted from his account. Unfortunately for Allen though, they haven't been deleted from the internet, because I don't think you can actually delete anything ever from the internet.

Josh Allen sent out this tweet in January 2013. Twitter/JoshAllenQB/CBS Sports Screen Grab

Nope, you can't delete anything from the internet.