Many professional athletes have rituals that they partake in before every game. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's ritual may be a tad different than most.

During an interview prior to "The Match" golf showdown on Wednesday night, Allen admitted that he throws up before every NFL game.

Fortunately for his fellow competitors, Allen didn't feel the need to throw up prior to Wednesday's edition of "The Match."

Allen teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the dynamic duo faced off against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fifth installment of "The Match." Brady and Rodgers ended up coming out on top

Allen has blossomed into one of the NFL's top signal callers since being selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Bills quarterback is coming off of a season in which he completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for a career-high 763 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bills were came up just short of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993 when they lost to the Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship Game.