Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is taking some extra precautions when he takes the field in Week 3. When the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, Allen will be wearing a visor on his helmet after being struck in the face on a rushing attempt in Sunday's 30-10 win against the New York Jets.

Allen ended up suffering a bloody nose, but was able to quickly return to the game with gauze in one nostril. The Bills signal caller didn't have any further limitations in that contest.

During media availability on Tuesday, Allen revealed that he was still a "little bruised up," but was feeling OK heading into Thursday's game. He did begin wearing the visor on his helmet at practice this week, and wants to have it as extra protection just in case.

"We'll see. We'll probably wear it in the game," Allen said in a press conference. "Just trying to get used to it."

Allen has never worn a visor since entering the NFL, but did wear one at times during his time at Wyoming at the collegiate level. The Bills franchise quarterback admitted that it is "warmer" wearing a visor, but doesn't impact him otherwise.

The Bills star wasn't required to be his normal superhuman self in Sunday's win against the Jets. Allen completed 14-of-25 passes for just 148 yards, while rushing for 59 yards on just six carries on the afternoon. He failed to record a touchdown via the passing attack or on the ground.