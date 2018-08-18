Bills quarterback AJ McCarron reportedly suffers hairline fracture of his collarbone

When AJ McCarron signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency after spending four seasons as Andy Dalton's backup, he thought he was going to get an opportunity to be a starting quarterback. His opportunity might've already evaporated on Friday night.

McCarron, who started the Bills' second preseason game, didn't just suffer a poor performance before first-round rookie Josh Allen took over in the second quarter and submitted an impressive audition for the job. The former Bengal also suffered a shoulder injury, the team announced. According to Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News, the injury is a hairline fracture of the collarbone.

#Bills QB AJ McCarron suffered a hairline fracture of the collarbone in the first quarter of tonight's preseason game vs. #Browns, The Buffalo News has learned. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) August 18, 2018

And so, that means that either Allen or Nathan Peterman will likely emerge with the Bills' starting job heading into the regular season. After the Bills' preseason opener, the race appeared to be between Peterman and McCarron -- and it was Peterman who looked the most impressive at the time. But Friday night might've changed the race.

Allen dazzled with both his arm and his footwork, going 9 of 13 for 60 yards, a touchdown, and a 104.6 passer rating. It was likely enough for him to at least enter the competition.

McCarron, 27, was taken by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. Over the course of four seasons, he started three games and made 11 total appearances, completing 64.7 percent of his passes for 920 yards, six touchdowns, two picks, and a 93.6 passer rating. In one playoff start, he completed only 56.1 percent of his passes for 212 yards, one touchdown, one pick, and a 68.3 passer rating.

Still, he's drawn interest over the years as a potential starting quarterback. At last season's trade deadline, the Browns tried to trade for him, but a paperwork snafu negated the deal.

Ten months later, the Browns might've ended his first real opportunity to win a starting job, giving Allen the opening he needs to seize the job instead of spending the beginning portion of his rookie season on the bench.