Josh Allen now has one ring. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld got married in California over the weekend. Their outdoor ceremony took place May 31 and showed off their rings as they walked back down the aisle after the nuptials.

Allen's had an eventful offseason as he tied the knot just a few months after signing a record-breaking $330 million contract that includes $250 million guaranteed.

Here's a look at the happy couple:

Steinfeld was in a strapless gown with a long veil and opera gloves and Allen was in a black tux.

The couple got engaged in November of 2024 and were first linked in May of 2023. They got engaged in Malibu, California and Steinfeld said she was surprised by the proposal. Allen asked Steinfeld to marry him in front of a flower arch and candles.

"We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word," she said of the moment.

Their red carpet debut was at the NFL Honors in February, when Allen received MVP honors. During his MVP speech, he thanked his then fiancée for her support.

"You've been my rock. You are my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you," he said during his speech.

Allen locked down one ring and will now put his focus towards getting a Super Bowl ring this 2025 NFL season. Allen has come close, but has never made it to the big game. The three-time Pro Bowler has been knocked out of the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs four times and the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans once each.

Allen defeated the Chiefs in the regular season last year, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. got the last laugh in the AFC Championship, defeating the AFC rivals 32-29.

The Bills are tied for the 23rd easiest schedule heading into the 2025.