The Baltimore Ravens are heading to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Ravens come into the contest 4-3, while the Bills sit at 5-1. The two are in very different spots in their divisions. The Bills are in the lead in the AFC East, while the Ravens find themselves in unfamiliar territory, in fourth place, with the Cleveland Browns surprisingly leading the AFC North.

The biggest news from this game is the return of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed three games due to an ankle injury. In the meantime, Tyler Huntley has led the offense, going 1-2. On the other side of the field will be Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who once again finds himself among the best in the AFC.

The Ravens are coming off a 35-13 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals and are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Their last win came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, and it took overtime.

The Bills are coming off a bye week and, before that, had a 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They are currently on a two-game win streak, with their last loss coming in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

Bills vs. Ravens need to know

Lamar Jackson: Before going down with the injury, Jackson went 3-1, with a 70.8 completion percentage, six touchdowns and one interception. Huntley has gone 1-2 with a 69.8 completion percentage, four touchdowns and one interception in four total appearances. In five games against the Bills, Jackson has 678 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Bills vs. Ravens history: With Jackson and Allen in the league, Bills vs. Ravens games have become instant classics and games everyone will have circled on their schedules. Jackson is 3-2 against Allen in the regular season, but Allen has the playoff edge at 2-0. The all-time head-to-head matchup between these teams is tied at 7-7, including two Buffalo playoff wins. The Ravens lost their last two meetings against the Bills.

Keys to victory: The Ravens need to fix their issue of letting leads slip. They have lost back-to-back games where they had a 10+ point lead at halftime. The Ravens have a bad history of letting games slip away, and if they want to be a playoff contender, they need to fix that. The Bills had extra time to prepare for this game, which should help them. One of the areas they need to work on is turnovers, because despite being the highest-scoring offense in the league, they struggle with giving the ball away.

Where to watch Bills vs. Ravens

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -3 (via DraftKings)

Bills vs. Ravens prediction

I think this one will be close. Jackson should come out with extra excitement and motivation after being sidelined for multiple weeks, but I think the home team has the advantage. I expect the Bills to win this one in a tough battle that comes down to the end, and it may just be a playoff preview. Pick: Bills, 33-30