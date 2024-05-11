While it didn't exactly go as planned, Frank Gore Jr. still ended up where he wanted to be. After not being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Gore signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills, which is one of the teams his father, Frank Gore Sr., played for near the end of his Hall of Fame career.

"I was praying and hoping that I could come here," Gore said during the first day of Bills rookie minicamp. "My prayers were answered."

Gore went undrafted despite a solid college career at Southern Mississippi, where he rushed for over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns with a 5.3 yards-per-carry average. He was asked if he feels that his size (5-foot-10 and 210 pounds) was the main reason why he wasn't drafted.

"I can't say," Gore responded. "I can't really say. But I'm here now, and I'm here to prove people wrong."

Gore, who is wearing his dad's old Bills' number (20), described signing with Buffalo as relieving. He said he has fond memories of Buffalo dating back to his father's one season with the Bills back in 2019.

"It was great," Gore recalled. "I came to like three games. It was cold when they played the Jets at the end of the season. This is one of the most enthusiastic places I've ever been. ... Knowing that my dad wanted me here. I wanted to be here. When me and Coach Skip [Kelly Skipper] met over the process, I just got the vibe that he's the type of coach that I need to get better and the type of coach that I want to be the best player that I can possibly be."

Gore attributes a lot of where he is now to his father, who overcame significant odds (he suffered two ACL tears in college) before retiring as the NFL's third all-time career rushing leader. He shared one of the best pieces of advice his father has given him.

"Continue to work hard," Gore said. "Never let someone tell you what your future holds because they're not in your position. Just come every day, head down, take steps forward and don't worry about anything you can't control."

His father's advice is fitting given Gore's current situation. The odds of an undrafted rookie making a 53-man roster aren't usually very good. But it does happen, and Gore is willing to do whatever is necessary in order to help make that a reality for him.

"Come every day, come to learn, come to get better," he said when asked about his mindset. "Find a way on special teams. Any way that I can help this team get over the hump and contribute to this team."