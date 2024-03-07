The Buffalo Bills were without a doubt the busiest team in the NFL on Wednesday, as they made the decision to part ways with six players, including Jordan Poyer and Tre'Davious White, restructured two contracts, including Von Miller's deal, and even reportedly reached a deal to bring back former quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The Bills didn't stop there, as they reportedly re-signed one of their own before free agency begins next week.

The Bills and safety Taylor Rapp agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million, according to ESPN. Rapp came over to the Bills last offseason on a one-year deal. In 16 games played with four starts, he recorded 50 combined tackles, half a sack, two passes defensed and one interception.

Rapp was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, and recorded seven combined tackles in that Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rapp made the play that secured the Bills' fourth straight AFC East title this past season, as he intercepted Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter of their Week 18 showdown, securing a 21-14 victory for Buffalo. Now, the 26-year-old is locked in for three more years.