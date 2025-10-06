The Bills not only lost their undefeated season in their 23-20 loss to the Patriots on "Sunday Night Football," but they lost a historic streak, too. The Bills committed three turnovers and only forced one, ending their 26-game streak (including playoffs) of not losing the turnover battle. That was the longest streak in NFL history on record, dating to 1940.

It's the first time Buffalo has lost the turnover battle since Week 7, 2023 -- coincidentally also a loss to the Patriots.

The miscues began at the very start: On Buffalo's first drive of the night, Josh Allen and Dawson Knox bungled what looked like a sweep play for the tight end, and New England's Joshua Farmer recovered.

The Patriots defense got a second takeaway before the quarter was over, with Robert Spillane punching a ball out of Keon Coleman's hands and Jaylinn Hawkins recovering.

Marcus Jones got New England's third takeaway of the night, jumping in front of an Allen pass intended for Khalil Shakir.

Taking the ball away, of course, is only one half of the turnover battle. The Patriots' ability to avoid turnovers helped, though they certainly played with fire in that aspect. Rhamondre Stevenson lost a fumble shortly after the Bills' first turnover, and Antonio Gibson fumbled a kickoff return, though New England ended up recovering.