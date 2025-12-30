The Buffalo Bills will pay homage to their championship past during Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

In what will be the final regular-season game ever played at Highmark Stadium, the Bills will celebrate the occasion by wearing their Super Bowl-era uniforms, which include their iconic red helmet. The uniforms the Bills will wear Sunday were the franchise's primary home uniform from 1987-2001. During that span, the Bills became the first team to appear in four consecutive Super Bowls, doing so from 1990-93.

"There's no better way to celebrate our fans and honor our team's history by bringing back the red helmets," Bills COO Pete Guelli said when the team initially announced that it would wear its Super Bowl-era uniforms in Week 18. "The Bills provided this region with some of the most incredible moments in franchise history in the 1990s wearing these helmets and we feel this is a great way to commemorate the closing of Highmark Stadium in our regular season finale."

Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973, has hosted some of the most iconic teams and games in NFL history, including the largest comeback in playoff history, when the Bills overcame a 35-3 deficit to defeat the Houston Oilers in the wild-card round of the 1992 playoffs.

Buffalo hosted three AFC title games at Highmark Stadium during the early 1990s, winning each time by a combined score of 91-23.

On Sunday, the Bills will wear the uniforms they wore when they recorded the greatest comeback in postseason history 33 years earlier. Getty Images

There's a very good chance Sunday may be Buffalo's final game at Highmark Stadium after the Patriots secured their first AFC East title since 2019. Buffalo can only host a playoff game this year if it and a lower-seeded team are able to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Currently, the AFC's seventh-seeded team, Buffalo (11-5), could move up to the fifth seed this weekend, but it would require a win over the Jets as well as a Texans loss to the Colts and a Chargers loss to the Broncos. Los Angeles will be short-handed against Denver, as it will be resting several starters, including quarterback Justin Herbert.